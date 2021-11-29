Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Increases By 440.5%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, an increase of 440.5% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

NYSE PRPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 6.95. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.