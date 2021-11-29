Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 480.3%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,800 shares, a growth of 480.3% from the October 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $3.06 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.