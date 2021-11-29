Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 480.3%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,800 shares, a growth of 480.3% from the October 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $3.06 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

