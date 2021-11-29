Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Rises By 211.1%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the October 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 1,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,578. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTK. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $484,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

