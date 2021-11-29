Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Increases By 152.0%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,541,400 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the October 31st total of 1,008,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.