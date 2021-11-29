Short Interest in DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Rises By 251.0%

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a growth of 251.0% from the October 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DBKSF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,540. DigiMax Global has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get DigiMax Global alerts:

DigiMax Global Company Profile

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for DigiMax Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiMax Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.