Short Interest in DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Rises By 251.0%

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a growth of 251.0% from the October 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
DBKSF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,540. DigiMax Global has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
DigiMax Global Company Profile
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for DigiMax Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiMax Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.