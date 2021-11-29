Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Increases By 257.7%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the October 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.7 days.

ENRFF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

