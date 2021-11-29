Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Declines By 51.4%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period.

FEO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

