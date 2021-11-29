Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 95.3%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $79.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

