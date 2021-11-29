Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 95.3%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $79.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
