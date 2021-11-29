Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Increases By 182.9%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,800 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the October 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.