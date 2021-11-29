Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Decreases By 82.9%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GERS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 29,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

