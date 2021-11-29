Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Decreases By 84.4%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $11,198,000. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 25.6% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 229,497 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 551,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

