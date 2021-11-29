Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Decreases By 82.7%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. 17,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,061. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

