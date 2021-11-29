Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Declines By 58.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,654,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,137. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

