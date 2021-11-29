Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Grows By 1,150.0%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IVDA stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Iveda Solutions
