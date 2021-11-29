Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Grows By 1,150.0%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVDA stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

