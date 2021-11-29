Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Rises By 213.5%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 213.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.