Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Increases By 517.1%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 517.1% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $7.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

