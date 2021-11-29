Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Expands By 966.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 966.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of MMSMY opened at $5.25 on Monday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

