Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Rises By 620.0%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NWITY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398. Network International has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

