Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Increases By 121.7%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NSTD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

