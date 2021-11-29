Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Decreases By 75.0%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.44% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

