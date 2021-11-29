Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Declines By 71.1%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCLI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

