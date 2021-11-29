Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Declines By 71.1%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PCLI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
