Short Interest in PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Decreases By 50.0%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PSGTY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194. PT Semen Indonesia has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

