Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Drops By 64.1%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $354,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.