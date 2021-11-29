Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Rises By 124.4%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the October 31st total of 360,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAH traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 9,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,398. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.