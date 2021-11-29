Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Drops By 81.5%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

StageZero Life Sciences stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.52. StageZero Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

