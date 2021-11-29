Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Grows By 975.0%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

SOMMY opened at $23.54 on Monday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

