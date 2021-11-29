Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Rises By 162.1%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summer Infant by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Summer Infant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

