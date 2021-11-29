Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Grows By 374.2%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 374.2% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 7,318,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,439,566. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About SunHydrogen
