Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Grows By 374.2%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 374.2% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 7,318,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,439,566. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.