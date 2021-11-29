Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI opened at $0.02 on Monday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
