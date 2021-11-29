Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI opened at $0.02 on Monday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

