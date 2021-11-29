Short Interest in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Decreases By 57.0%

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 31st total of 844,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of THMA stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Thimble Point Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Thimble Point Acquisition by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thimble Point Acquisition by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Thimble Point Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

