Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Rises By 208.3%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $28.33. 11,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

