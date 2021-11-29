Short Interest in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Drops By 67.4%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

