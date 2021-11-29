Short Interest in Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Increases By 200.0%

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $32.60.
About Ultra Electronics
