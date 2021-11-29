Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Decreases By 62.5%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.0 days.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $169.14. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $124.70 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($182.95) to €175.00 ($198.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

