Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $112.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,397,896.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

