Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

