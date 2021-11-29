Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

