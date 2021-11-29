Signature Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,426.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,426.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00233635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

