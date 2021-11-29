Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.