SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,809 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 328 call options.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.