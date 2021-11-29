Smartshare Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,660.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $379,643.95 and approximately $14,660.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00101868 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004684 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

