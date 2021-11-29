Smoothy Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $590,998.55 and $282,342.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.92 or 0.07517338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.23 or 0.99472337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

