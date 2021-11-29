Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 341.7% in November

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 341.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Sompo stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.45. Sompo has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

