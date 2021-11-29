South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

