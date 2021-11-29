South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.