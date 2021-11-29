Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,385 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 64,521 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 4.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $54,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

