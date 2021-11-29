Sovryn Price Reaches $14.32 on Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $276.86 million and $1.35 million worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $14.32 or 0.00024933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.84 or 0.07600941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.14 or 0.99354171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,332,368 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

