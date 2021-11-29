SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report sales of $169.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.10 million. SP Plus posted sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,198. The company has a market capitalization of $656.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

