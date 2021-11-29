SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells $65,852.00 in Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

