SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Boosted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 16.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $75,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.16. The stock had a trading volume of 238,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $294.75 and a 52 week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

