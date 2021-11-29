SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 406,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 141,670 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

