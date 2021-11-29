SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

